Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Pulled Off The Greatest Comedy Episode Of Trek Ever Made

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

The new episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" could have been a disaster. The long-running franchise has spent decades exploring the many facets of Spock's half-human, half-Vulcan identity, but across multiple TV shows and films, "Star Trek" has never actually dared to tinker with the nature of the character's identity — until now. The latest episode of the Paramount+ prequel series boldly goes somewhere the saga never has before, imagining what the most beloved character from one of the world's most beloved sci-fi franchises would look like if he suddenly became human for a day.

The result of this thought experiment is "Charades," which turns out to be not just the funniest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to date, but also one of the funniest "Trek" episodes ever. It's no secret that Trek has a robust shipper fan base, and there have been more than a few fanfiction works that imagine an alternate universe in which Spock is suddenly subject to all the rash and ridiculous desires of humankind. Those works typically skew angsty or passionate, and there's a little bit of that in "Charades" too, but mostly, the episode works thanks to its pitch-perfect humor and Ethan Peck's totally committed performance.