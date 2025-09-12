Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Comedy Episodes Are Great – But Season 3 Found The Limit

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 has come to an end, and the show remains surprisingly strong. Its creatives did a marvelous job of exploring each one of the series' main characters over the course of the season, giving them each small arcs that were explored from the beginning of season 3 all the way through to its finale. Captain Pike (Anson Mount), in particular, was given a fantastic romantic foil in Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), while Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) had to wrestle with a bout of PTSD. And while some may not like the amount of romance that Spock (Ethan Peck) experienced, I feel it was handled with tact. There was, however, a tonal issue that merits discussion.

Throughout its run so far, "Strange New Worlds" has mercifully cleaved closely to a "crisis-of-the-week" episodic structure. This has, among other things, permitted the series to vacillate wildly in tone. One episode may be a horror story about eerie ancient ghosts possessing the Enterprise's crew, while another may involve the Enterprise being swallowed by a massive vessel that looks like it escaped from an issue of Heavy Metal Magazine. Similarly, several episodes of the show have been outright comedic, rife with social awkwardness and romantic misunderstandings.

Indeed, looking back over season 3, three of its 10 episodes were straight-up comedies. In the episode "Wedding Bell Blues," an impish deity (Rhys Darby) forces Spock and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) to think they're in love. Likewise, in the episode "A Space Adventure Hour," the Enterprise is recreated on the holodeck for a whimsical murder mystery. Then there was "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans," an outing in which four of the Enterprise's human crew members were biologically changed into Vulcans, leading to zany awkwardness. One might even count elements of "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail" as comedic, as engineer Pelia (Carol Kane) was forced to wire landline telephones into the Enterprise's communication systems.

These episodes are all amusing, of course, but one might notice that a full third of season 3 wound up being comedic. Really, it feels like "Strange New Worlds" has pushed right up to the line when it comes to how much comedy it may be able to handle.