The Most Overlooked Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Character Is Finally Getting Their Time In The Spotlight

While being argumentative with her superiors isn't exactly typical of Ortegas, there are a couple of great little character moments peppered throughout the episode even before she gets her shot at glory. During the staff meeting, when Una asks her if she has ever actually done the maneuver she proposes, Ortegas replies quickly, "no, but I could." It's pure pilot cockiness and it's perfect, because her confidence in her own skills as a pilot are what get her through the most stressful moments in the episode. Just like she managed to overcome her grievous wounds in "Hegemony, Part II" in order to help everyone escape, she manages to overcome her memories of those moments in order to manuever the ship in incredible ways.

The big heroic moment comes when Ortegas, with an assist from Lieutenant Junior Grade Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn), warps into planetary orbit and flies along without hitting the thicker planetary atmosphere just below and ripping the ship apart, allowing Scotty to beam the captain and doctor out of danger. As fun as that is, seeing Ortegas kiss her fist and then pound the console twice before telling a fellow crewmate that "it's a ritual" and hearing her friend Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) compliment her flying before telling her to never do that again felt like even bigger moments because they showed so much of Ortegas's character. Hopefully we get to see even more of her in the rest of the season and in the final two seasons, because she's well on her way to joining the ranks of all-time great "Star Trek" characters.