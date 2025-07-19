Strange New Worlds Season 3 Has Some Of The Nastiest Gore In Star Trek History

Watch out, captain! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 1, "Hegemony, Part II."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger, and "Hegemony, Part II" is tasked with solving things as well as it can. The Gorn are such a powerful threat that Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew can only score a technical knockout — and even then, they have to harness the literal power of the stars to manipulate the Gorn hibernation cycle. As Pike aptly puts it, this merely creates an even bigger problem for someone later down the line.

The heart of "Hegemony, Part II" isn't the danger of a large-scale Gorn attack against the Federation, though. After all, the show's place in the franchise timeline confirms that this threat will be foiled. Instead, the episode's most impactful moments depict the Gorn's effect on individual characters, and the series uses a surprising amount of gore to illustrate the danger.

Indeed, Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock's (Ethan Peck) attempts to treat Captain Batel's (Melanie Scrofano) Gorn egg infection are accompanied by a grisly visual of said infestation bubbling away in her back. The fate of Gorn abductees Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannette), Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) is no less visceral. Apart from the revelation that the pods they (and the other captives) are trapped in form a sort of massive feeding system, it has already partially digested bits and pieces of them — including a couple of Ortega's fingers. With slime, gore, and grim injuries galore, "Hegemony, Part II" is an eye-opener that makes the viewer wonder just how much the excellent "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 intends to embrace such visuals.