Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Echoes A Perfect Next Generation Episode

This post contains major spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

As I watched the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," titled "Hegemony," it took until the closing five minutes for me to ask: "How are they going to resolve this?" The Enterprise is locked in combat with a fleet of Gorn ships. Those reptilian predators have abducted key members of the crew. Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) is on borrowed time before a Gorn chestburster kills her while Captain Pike (Anson Mount) can't decide whether to push on and save his people or obey Starfleet and retreat.

Half a minute before the credits rolled, the answer hit me — the resolution isn't coming, at least not yet. Sure enough, the episode ends with a title card "To Be Continued..." Those are words once synonymous with TV, but streaming has put them out of fashion.

By ending on a cliffhanger, "Hegemony" echoes one of the greatest "Star Trek" episodes: "The Next Generation" season 3 finale/season 4 premiere, "The Best of Both Worlds." That episode saw Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) abducted and assimilated by the Borg, becoming Locutus. The rest of the Enterprise-D crew, now led by Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), scrambled to save him and the Federation before the Borg's invasion could begin in earnest. Both "Hegemony" and "The Best of Both Worlds" leave their leads in dire straits and the audience wanting more.