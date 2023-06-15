Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Sets Up A Terrifying Conflict We've Never Seen In The Franchise Before

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follow.

In the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" — "The Broken Circle" — Spock (Ethan Peck) gets his shot at commanding the Enterprise. Specifically, while Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is away, Spock and his command staff commandeer the ship to intercept a distress signal from La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) in Klingon territory. Along the way, the Enterprise crew prevents a war with the Klingons from igniting.

Admiral Robert April (Adrian Holmes) lets Spock off with a warning. The episode's final scene reveals this wasn't just in recognition of the crew's good work or because the Admiral was feeling magnanimous. No, Starfleet needs all hands on deck because a Gorn attack ship was spotted entering Federation space.

The Gorn are a reptilian race dating back to the Original Series episode "Arena," where Captain Kirk (William Shatner) battled a Gorn captain. After being mostly left out of past "Trek" iterations, "Strange New Worlds" has given the Gorn more spotlight. They are depicted as savage raiders who reproduce like Xenomorphs (i.e. with living beings as incubators). La'an's backstory is she was abducted in a Gorn raid and then rescued as a child.

The Gorn were the villains of two season 1 episodes — "Memento Mori" and "All Those Who Wander" — so further conflict with them makes sense. As for "Arena" treating the Enterprise's encounter with them like a first contact? "Strange New Worlds" uses canon as only loose guidelines.