A Gruesome Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Couldn't Get Past British Censors
In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Conspiracy" (May 9, 1988), the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D find that a mysterious species of intelligent brain parasites has infiltrated Starfleet. The parasites look like pink-shelled stag beetles and enter a host's body through their mouth. Once inside, the parasites completely take over their host's brains, using their bodies like puppets. Multiple higher-ups at Starfleet Command had been taken over, with the queen parasite inhabiting the body of a character named Lieutenant Commander Remmick (Robert Schenkkan).
Luckily, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) figure out the conspiracy and use clever disguises to sneak into a secret dinner party attended only by infected officers. (Infected officers prefer to eat live mealworms, hence the dinner party being a closed-doors affair.) Picard and Riker get the drop on everyone, thank goodness, and begin firing their phasers. Everyone is knocked out and the parasites exit their bodies.
In the climax of the episode, our two heroes blast the infected Remmick in the face, blowing his head off. It's fine because he was creepy and his neck was bulging with unseen bugs lurking inside of it. Once his corpse is blasted open, however, the queen parasite then emerges from Remmick's dripping, hollow abdomen, squealing in pain. Picard and Riker blast it to kingdom come. The monsters are killed and the day is saved.
"Conspiracy" is, one might note, doesn't exactly adhere to the usual philosophy of diplomacy and negotiation that "Next Generation" came to be known for. Instead, it's a straight-up alien invasion tale with creepy brain bugs and exploding human heads. Indeed, the exploding human head in "Conspiracy" was considered so gross that the episode was edited down or outright banned from broadcast in England and in Canada.
The censors didn't take kindly to all that glop
It's only a brief scene, but the head explosion is about as gory as "Star Trek" has ever gotten. There's a brief moment during the phaser blasting when the audience can see Remmick's face sans skin, its eyeballs bulging creepily. The head explosion effect was achieved by taking a mold of a human head and packing it with meat, creating a pink, delicious model ripe for explosion. The handmade head was exploded live on set, sending bits of headcheese everywhere. Here's a strange piece of trivia: the human head mold used was actually a mold of Paul Newman's head, left over from an older Paramount production.
Another fun piece of trivia: the bulging in Remmick's neck was achieved by outfitting Schenkkan with an inflatable neck balloon. Tubes led up Schenkkan's back and the balloon was inflated by a tube, blown into by longtime "Star Trek" makeup artist Michael Westmore. Evidently, the scene was hard to film because poor Westmore became dizzy from all the blowing.
Apparently, producers Peter Lauritson and Rick Berman found the exploding head a little disturbing. They thought the flying meat was too gory for a mainstream audience and required a second opinion. Luckily, special effects supervisor Dan Curry had a six-year-old son who was nearby to give commentary. Not only did Curry's son love the exploding head, but he suggested that Paramount immediately manufacture a Remmick action figure with an exploding head function. That was affection enough for Berman and Lauritson to leave it all in.
The Brits felt otherwise
In the 1997 book "Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Continuing Mission" by Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, it's revealed that "Conspiracy" was initially banned from the airwaves by the BBC. When the episode finally did air, on BBC2, the climax was shortened considerably, editing out the on-screen head explosion. It seems that the explosion of the parasite queen was also edited short. For many years, British Trekkies had to find international bootlegs to see the scene in its entirety. One might hope that any young people watching had a similar reaction as Dan Curry's son, and wanted to run out and buy an exploding head action figure right away.
Meanwhile in Canada, "Conspiracy" did air in its complete form, but it was one of the few "Star Trek" episodes to come with a content warning.
The exploding head wasn't bloody, mind you — blood is rarely smiled upon in network TV shows — but it was ... meaty. There is a final scene wherein Remmick's smoldering, hollowed out body sits in a chair with the dead parasite queen drooping into his lap, his feet surrounded by a pile of dead parasites that had been presumably living in his abdomen until a moment ago. Uncharacteristic for "Star Trek," there's no follow-up on the parasites. The episode ends with a mysterious parasite signal being broadcast into deep space, alerting additional brain bugs to a new conflict with humanoids.
That signal was never followed up on in "Star Trek," at least not on-screen. In a series of "Deep Space Nine" tie-in novels, however, it was eventually revealed that the parasites — called Bluegills — are actually a mutated species of the Trill symbionts, seen frequently in the series. If canonical, that would have been quite a twist.