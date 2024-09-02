A Gruesome Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Couldn't Get Past British Censors

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Conspiracy" (May 9, 1988), the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D find that a mysterious species of intelligent brain parasites has infiltrated Starfleet. The parasites look like pink-shelled stag beetles and enter a host's body through their mouth. Once inside, the parasites completely take over their host's brains, using their bodies like puppets. Multiple higher-ups at Starfleet Command had been taken over, with the queen parasite inhabiting the body of a character named Lieutenant Commander Remmick (Robert Schenkkan).

Luckily, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) figure out the conspiracy and use clever disguises to sneak into a secret dinner party attended only by infected officers. (Infected officers prefer to eat live mealworms, hence the dinner party being a closed-doors affair.) Picard and Riker get the drop on everyone, thank goodness, and begin firing their phasers. Everyone is knocked out and the parasites exit their bodies.

In the climax of the episode, our two heroes blast the infected Remmick in the face, blowing his head off. It's fine because he was creepy and his neck was bulging with unseen bugs lurking inside of it. Once his corpse is blasted open, however, the queen parasite then emerges from Remmick's dripping, hollow abdomen, squealing in pain. Picard and Riker blast it to kingdom come. The monsters are killed and the day is saved.

"Conspiracy" is, one might note, doesn't exactly adhere to the usual philosophy of diplomacy and negotiation that "Next Generation" came to be known for. Instead, it's a straight-up alien invasion tale with creepy brain bugs and exploding human heads. Indeed, the exploding human head in "Conspiracy" was considered so gross that the episode was edited down or outright banned from broadcast in England and in Canada.