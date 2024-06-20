Why Scanners' Crew Resorted To A Shotgun For That Famous Head Exploding Scene

Writer/director David Cronenberg is well known for his science fiction and horror films, with grotesque gore gags and body horror prevalent throughout much of his work. This is the man who brought us the nightmarish Brundlefly mutant in "The Fly" and the freaky surgery sex of "Crimes of the Future," but one of his most impressively shocking moments came early in his career: the head explosion in the 1981 movie "Scanners." In the film, 237 people have become "scanners," or beings capable of immense telepathic and psychokinetic powers. Early on in the film, powerful scanner Darryl Revok (Michael Ironside) uses his powers to explode the head of a rival scanner (Louis Del Grande), and it is truly grotesque. Gore shoots in all directions as the scanner's head explodes, his face trapped forever in a moment of surprise. It's gross, it's gory, and it's glorious. It was also surprisingly simple to create.

In a video interview with TIFF for David Cronenberg: Virtual Exhibition, makeup artist Stephan Dupuis, editor Ronald Sanders, and cinematographer Mark Irwin discussed the movie magic that went into making the gruesome head explosion. They revealed that while they tried all kinds of different techniques to make it happen, the simplest ended up being the most effective.