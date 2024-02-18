It's Always Sunny Tried To Copy One Of Horror Cinema's Most Dangerous Special Effects

The gang in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are always getting themselves into trouble, but the series creators can't be quite as reckless as their characters. As lawless as the series may seem, they have to abide by the same safety codes as every other major network show. The much-needed protection of unions and insurance has made it so cruder methods used in the filmmaking days of yore are no longer kosher on set. Unfortunately, that means that certain dangerous practical effects from the gritty New Hollywood era have gone the way of the Dodo. So when the "Sunny" creators wanted to mimic an effect from acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg's early career hit "Scanners," they ran into a major roadblock.

An important moment in American history is re-imagined in "The Gang Cracks the Liberty Bell," in which the gang's timeless adversary Rickety Cricket gets his head blown off violently (albeit accidentally) with a musket. The main inspiration for this shot, the series creators revealed on the "Always Sunny" Podcast, was Cronenberg's 1981 movie.

"We were like, 'We know exactly what we want it to be,'" co-creator, showrunner, and star Rob McElhenney recalled telling the special effects team. "'We want it to explode in a billion pieces.' [...] So we were saying, 'Great, make it look like 'Scanners.” And the visual, the special effects guys were like, 'We can't do that.' And we were like, 'What are you talking about? It's 30 years later.'"

Technology may have advanced in the decades since "Scanners" was made, but certain things just can't be emulated. After trying and failing to blow Cricket's head up with pyrotechnics, the "Sunny" special effects team researched how the "Scanners" team accomplished the famous shot of Louis Del Grande's head exploding. Unfortunately, the answer they came up with was not exactly up to modern standards.