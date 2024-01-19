Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For On-Set Rust Accident

The fallout from the tragic 2021 accident during the filming of "Rust," the Alec Baldwin-starring Western that became the center of renewed conversations about on-set gun safety, continues to unfold. A grand jury has indicted Baldwin on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, The New York Times reports.

Hutchins was fatally wounded when a live round was inadvertently loaded into a prop gun held by Baldwin during rehearsals and subsequently fired. Director Joel Souza was also struck by the bullet and wounded. What followed was years of legal back-and-forth over which members of the production ultimately bears responsibility for her death, with much of the spotlight focusing on Baldwin as both producer and the main actor on set that day.

The news of Baldwin's indictment comes down a year to the day since it was originally reported that the actor faced such a criminal charge in January of 2023. The original charge brought against Baldwin by a local district attorney was dropped only three months later, when questions were raised regarding whether the gun had been working effectively that day. The actor's defense team maintains that he never pulled the trigger, though a subsequent forensic report (also reported by The New York Times) contradicted his claims. Baldwin's lawyers released a terse statement in response to today's news, saying, "We look forward to our day in court."