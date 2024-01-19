Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For On-Set Rust Accident
The fallout from the tragic 2021 accident during the filming of "Rust," the Alec Baldwin-starring Western that became the center of renewed conversations about on-set gun safety, continues to unfold. A grand jury has indicted Baldwin on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, The New York Times reports.
Hutchins was fatally wounded when a live round was inadvertently loaded into a prop gun held by Baldwin during rehearsals and subsequently fired. Director Joel Souza was also struck by the bullet and wounded. What followed was years of legal back-and-forth over which members of the production ultimately bears responsibility for her death, with much of the spotlight focusing on Baldwin as both producer and the main actor on set that day.
The news of Baldwin's indictment comes down a year to the day since it was originally reported that the actor faced such a criminal charge in January of 2023. The original charge brought against Baldwin by a local district attorney was dropped only three months later, when questions were raised regarding whether the gun had been working effectively that day. The actor's defense team maintains that he never pulled the trigger, though a subsequent forensic report (also reported by The New York Times) contradicted his claims. Baldwin's lawyers released a terse statement in response to today's news, saying, "We look forward to our day in court."
Alec Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison
Legally speaking, the book has yet to be officially closed on the tragedy left behind by the unacceptable actions of the "Rust" production team from that day in October of 2021. Technically, the grand jury indictment — which agreed upon by at least eight of 12 total jurors — carries two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but the New York Times report indicates that Baldwin can only be charged with one. The felony charge is defined by "total disregard or indifference for the safety of others," while the lesser offense involves "negligent use" of a firearm.
If Baldwin is convicted, a charge for involuntary manslaughter in the state of New Mexico (where the "Rust" scene in question was filmed) carries the penalty of up to 18 months in prison. Investigations continue to seek answers as to how live rounds made it onto the set in the first place, as well as who else ought to shoulder blame. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed similarly faces an involuntary manslaughter charge as the individual accountable for weapons and ammunition. She has pled not guilty and will stand trial in February of 2024. First assistant director Dave Halls previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge as the individual responsible for safety on set, thus avoiding potential jailtime.
Stay tuned for further updates on this case as they come in.