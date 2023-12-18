The It's Always Sunny Gang Plagiarized Themselves To Create The Waitress Character

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a somewhat unique comedy series in that the central cast and creative team have known one another for years, working together long before FX picked up their homemade pilot and they had a cable TV show together. That means that some of their inside jokes and gags go back decades, and in at least one instance, they ended up plagiarizing themselves by reusing a gag from one of their homemade shorts to create a major character for "Always Sunny." Then again, maybe plagiarism is too strong a word, considering the fact that the short wasn't really shown to the masses prior to "Sunny" blowing up and it's a very basic character premise, but they definitely still copied themselves.

On an episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" aptly titled "The Waitress," actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis joined the regular "Sunny" podcast crew of Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz to discuss everything about her character, and it turns out that she has some rather interesting origins.