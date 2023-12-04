The Season 7 Episode Of It's Always Sunny That Got A 'Resounding Rejection' From Fans

The longer a television series runs, the higher the chance that there's a bad episode or two, and that's even the case with the incredible FX comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Fans of the series will tell you that even the worst episode of "Always Sunny" is better than the best episodes of most other comedies, but there are still some weaker entries that just don't stand up to the "Sunny" standard.

There are a handful of episodes that are less beloved by fans than the rest, but there's one in particular that seems to be universally reviled. In an interview with Deadline in 2018, "It's Always Sunny" star and creator Rob McElhenney shared his feelings about the series' most unpopular episode, and it turns out that he's actually a pretty big fan! Sometimes what's funny to one person isn't to another, and apparently McElhenney finds the episode fiercely funny, as do co-writers, producers, and stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

Though the episode isn't exactly my favorite, it's also not the worst episode of "It's Always Sunny" in my opinion (that dishonor goes to the season 8 episode "Charlie and Dee Find Love"). But hey, to each their own!