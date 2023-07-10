Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Gives Fans That Ortegas Content They've Been Craving

This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 4 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" features quite a few new versions of old characters, like the updated Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) that were introduced on "Star Trek: Discovery," along with a new Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). That's not a full crew, however, which means that the team behind "Strange New Worlds" had to come up with some completely new characters. It's a tall order given the love for the legacy characters, but with Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, played by Melissa Navia, they've created an excellent "Star Trek" character that holds her own alongside the greats. The only problem is that in season 1, Ortegas was given short shrift as one of the only characters that didn't get their own adventure, instead relegated to piloting the ship or serving in some background capacity. This isn't too uncommon for ship's pilots, who tend to get sent on away missions less frequently than the other bridge crew, but Ortegas quickly became a fan favorite and we wanted to see her do more, dagnabbit!

In season 2, episode 4, "Among the Lotus Eaters," Ortegas finally gets a chance to really shine. Initially it looks like she's going to be sidelined with piloting duties again and the landing party will get to have all of the fun, but in the end she gets to save the day and have some really fun moments along the way. Hopefully, this is just a taste of more great Ortegas stories to come, because her part of "Among the Lotus Eaters" is pure joy.