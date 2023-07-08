Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Will Explore Ortegas' Soldier Background [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In its second season, "Star Strek: Strange New Worlds" has been letting its crew take the lead. Not only have Enterprise teammates gotten the chance to contribute voiceover personal logs in the tradition of great captains of the franchise's past, but a few of them have also tried their hand at running the ship –- literally. In the season premiere, Spock (Ethan Peck) took over for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) while he was away, and this week's episode sees pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) find her confidence despite losing her memories, steering the ship to safety while the rest of the crew is reduced to near-catatonic confusion.

That the "Star Trek: The Original Series" prequel is so adept at sharing the love is one of the best things about it, and season 2 is set to continue doing so with upcoming episodes that will apparently include some enlightening character backstories. Nurse Chapel actor Jess Bush told /Film last year that a future episode is set to share her character's backstory, and now, Navia is dropping hints about a similar dive into her own character's origins. In Ortegas' case, we already know that she has some military background, and in a season 1 episode, she wore a pin commemorating colleagues she had lost when working on a previous ship. Still, the scrappy, talented, and lovable pilot hasn't opened up about her military service yet, and apparently will in season 2.