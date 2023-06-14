Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Shares The Trick To Recording A Great Ship Log

Suffice it to say, from what we've seen of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2, the Enterprise team steps up, and the personal log voiceovers work well and sound great. Despite worrying about nailing the narration, Gooding also says it was "amazing" to be able to participate in a part of "Star Trek" history. "Those little franchise-wide opportunities that we have as characters, those are the things we get so excited about," she noted, "because we really get to put our own stamp and specialness in something that we can say is particularly and specifically ours in a franchise that is so global."

Navia also teased the way her voiceover tied back to her character's arc in a future episode, noting that with the storyline "we get to really play with when you love what you do and it kind of becomes monotonous." She notes that in cases like that, "you have to remember why it is that you love what you do, and why you do it, and why you're the only person who can do it the way you do it." The same can be said for the series' voiceovers: we quickly grow used to them, seeing them as a loveable but predictable part of the show's fabric, but when a new narrator comes along and puts a fresh spin on it, we're struck all over again by why we love this show. The captains of "Star Trek" may be the franchise's most recognizable characters, but it's always been the crew who make the mission. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has a fantastic crew, and you can put that down on the record.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" streams new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.