Yes, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Will Finally Give Ortegas Her Own Episode

Myers explained that part of the reason Ortegas didn't have an A-plot storyline that focused on her in season 1 was because she fits so well into every other story, but they will remedy that in season 2:

"Ortegas does have an episode in season 2. We love Ortegas. One of the great things about Ortegas is that she fits so well into every story, because she's always kind of in the center of it. You know what I mean? I like to think of her as the person who gets to comment on every single story. Ortegas gets to do a bunch of things that she does in season 2 that she didn't get to do in season 1, so I'll leave it at that."

Throughout season 1, Ortegas serves as the connecting tissue between each of the sections of the Enterprise, offering advice and companionship to crew members from every team. She's extremely charismatic, and you can count on her to reassure a crew member in almost every episode. Whether she's helping Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) loosen up a little or giving a eulogy for fallen comrades, Ortegas always speaks from the heart. No matter how wacky or wild things get, she's there to provide a laugh or a bit of wisdom, and she cuts a fine figure in not only her Starfleet outfits but as a medieval swordsman. Sulu would be impressed.

Ortegas has become my favorite character on "Strange New Worlds," so season 2 can't get here soon enough.