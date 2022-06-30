Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jess Bush On Nurse Chapel's Backstory And The TNG Episode She Loves [Interview]

I think that's really interesting that you looked at nursing texts as well, and I think that the show has really been clear that Nurse Chapel is a very essential figure in the crew. She's a very savvy problem solver, and she gets a lot of moments where she's embodying what it is to be a healthcare worker in terms of thinking on her feet, problem solving, and giving compassionate care. How did you go about creating that angle, and were there discussions ahead of time or was it all in the script?

I think a lot of it is in the scripts, but it's also important to know where it's coming from for you in reality, like in your body. And I think that Chapel, in my development of her, my process is quite physicalized as opposed to intellectual — or I take intellectual ideas and make them a physical reality for myself and how my body moves and where I move from. So with Chapel, it was about understanding that she acts from a place of instinct and morality a lot of the time rather than intellectual ideas and rules, and what that meant for me. And I think this also came from my research into nursing, that nurses are so driven by their heart, at all costs, it's always driven by the heart.

I think my approach to what it's speaking of, that's literal for me. So when I'm reading scripts for the first time and doing my own digestion of them, it's reading it from that part of my body first and seeing where it lands for me, and what kind of feelings and ideas that makes in my body, and then deepening my discovery from there. And then when I'm on set and working with the other actors, it's that literally again, I move from the heart. I reach into their hearts from my heart and let decisions come from there. So that kind of translates to "people first, heart first." That kind of thing. So it's quite literal, actually.