Here's How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Resolves Season 2's Giant Cliffhanger

The cliffhanger ending of "Strange New Worlds" season 2 was a homage to one of the most important "Trek" episodes ever: "The Best of Both Worlds," the season 3 finale/season 4 premiere of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That episode ends with Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) being assimilated by the alien hive mind, the Borg. As "Locutus," Picard will act to help facilitate the assimilation of the Federation into the Borg.

Command of the Enterprise-D falls to Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), who must rescue Picard and prevent the unstoppable Borg from overrunning the Federation. They succeed; android crew member Data (Brent Spiner) interfaces with Locutus (allowing Picard to overcome the reprogramming) and thus the whole Borg Collective. Picard gives Data the answer: "Sleep," which Data understands means to induce the Borg to power down. Their cube ship self-destructs in orbit of Earth and disaster is narrowly averted.

"The Best of Both Worlds" is an excellent episode, but part of what made it so memorable was how fans had to wait months to see the story resolved. You can't repeat that experience now, but "Star Trek" has repeatedly tried. Every subsequent "Next Generation" finale ended on a cliffhanger that would be resolved in the following season premiere. Future "Star Trek" shows "Voyager" and "Enterprise" also largely structured their season finales and premieres in this way.

I understand "Hegemony" was leaning hard on "Best of Both Worlds," but in "Part II," it feels like it may have leaned too hard. The resolution is exactly the same as "Best of Both Worlds," i.e. the Enterprise sending the enemy to sleep. "Trek" canon means a Gorn war couldn't break out, but this tidy ending only proves that 35 years on, "Star Trek" is still trying to recapture the magic of "The Best of Both Worlds."

