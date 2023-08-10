Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Kept Its Biggest Surprise For The Finale

This post contains major spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

The more time passes, the closer "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" gets to the original 1966 TV series. "Strange New Worlds" takes place seven or eight years prior to "Star Trek" and its second season has already teased some of the eventual connective tissue to its forebear. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is still only a first officer aboard the U.S.S. Farragut, but has been on the Enterprise an awful lot, and has already met future crewmates Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Spock (Ethan Peck). The series has been fleshing out the romance between Spock and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), but is carefully arranging their relationship to be more professional as it will be seen later in the "Star Trek" timeline. It's also likely that, before "Strange New Worlds" comes to an end, the Enterprise will be massively damaged and have to be refit and rebuilt so that it more closely resembles the ship we have all been familiar with for the last 57 years.

Ten bucks says that the final shot of the series is a wide-angle crane shot/wistful zoom-out of the original Enterprise bridge, now staffed by the original series characters.

A few question marks have remained in the inevitable connective tissue between "Star Trek" and "Strange New Worlds," however. Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and Chapel are accounted for, but no one has heard tell of Sulu, Dr. McCoy, Yeoman Rand, or Chekhov (who might still be too young to attend Starfleet Academy at this point in "Star Trek" chronology). It's entirely likely that some of these characters are already serving on board Pike's Enterprise, and we merely haven't seen them yet.

As of "Hegemony," however, the season 2 finale of "Strange New Worlds," Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) is now located. Meet the young Scotty.