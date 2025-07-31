Strange New Worlds Season 3 Explores The Origin Of A Classic Piece Of Star Trek Tech

As it enters the latter phase of its five-year mission, "Strange New Worlds" has made some choices that seem to be at odds with the canon of "The Original Series." The show's version of Spock, for example, has inexplicably burned through three lovers in three seasons, including one who is the descendant of his future nemesis Khan Noonien Singh. Despite its more loosey-goosey moments, though, "Strange New Worlds" is capable of nailing the complicated "Trek" timeline. This actually seems to be the case with the holodeck; though it was popularized as a starship feature beginning with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the earliest reference to the concept came via a 1974 episode of "Star Trek: The Animated Series." In season 2's "The Practical Joker," an on-board supercomputer starts playing pranks on the Enterprise crew, and the malfunction threatens the Starfleet officers trapped in what was then called the "recreation room."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" pays homage to that deep cut in "A Space Adventure Hour," when Pike initially calls the holodeck a "recreation room" before Una corrects him. That episode of "The Animated Series" takes place in 2270, just a few years after "Strange New Worlds." The first previous use of the term "holodeck," meanwhile, appeared around 2364, when the series premiere of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" properly introduced the hyper-realistic dreamscape. Soon, "The Next Generation" would make holodecks the centerpiece for escapist adventures and dangerous encounters alike.

La'an's experience is also far from the last time a holodeck nearly killed someone. The technology, like any AI, has never been made truly safe or trustworthy. It has, however, made for some excellent episodes of "Star Trek." With the advent of "Deep Space Nine," holodecks reached their cynical final form, refashioned as exclusive, expensive rooms where capitalists like Quark (Armin Shimerman) could make a quick buck selling imagined sex, death, and luxury. Still, the urge to geek out in a holodeck seems to be timeless, as plenty of "Star Trek" characters have joyfully LARPed their spare time away no matter the century or context, making the tech one of the franchise's best-loved features. Signs indicate there won't be another holodeck episode of "Strange New Worlds," but if there is, I have three words for the series' writers: Wild West Pike.

