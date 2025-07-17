Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's Big Cameo Confirms A Decades-Old Fan Theory About A Classic Villain

This article contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Wedding Bell Blues."

The theory goes back to September 28, 1987, when the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — called "Encounter at Farpoint" — aired. That episode featured an all-powerful space deity named Q (John De Lancie) who stopped the U.S.S. Enterprise-D dead in its tracks to explain that humanity had no business being in space. Using his magical powers, Q put humanity on trial, using Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) as its representative. The Enterprise would only be allowed to continue its trek through the stars if it could solve the mystery of Farpoint Station, the place they were heading in the first place.

The impishness of Q and his magically manifested courtroom immediately reminded old-school Trekkies of the original "Star Trek" episode "The Squire of Gothos." In that episode, The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a seemingly all-powerful being named Trelane (William Campbell) who giggled a lot and insisted on "playing." Trelane saw humans as action figures, and pushed them around without remorse. Kirk (William Shatner) refused to play his games, causing Trelane to put him on trial. Kirk, possessing a sizable amount of chutzpah, didn't fear Trelane's ability to kill him, and slapped him across the face.

When Q arrived in "Next Generation," Trekkies began to theorize that he and Trelane were of the same godlike species. It has never been said in dialogue that Trelane is a member of the Q Continuum, but it's always been semi-accepted that he is. This theory has been kind-of-confirmed a few times in Trek canon. The late Peter David's non-canonical tie-in novel "Q-Squared" made it explicit, while Ensign Mariner (Tawney Newsome) compared Q and Trelane in the "Strange New Worlds" episode "Those Old Scientists" (July 22, 2023), implying a connection.

Now, in 2025, the "Strange New Worlds" episode "Wedding Bell Blues" may offer the solidest evidence yet that Trelane is a Q.