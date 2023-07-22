The Best Throwaway Joke In The Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Makes A Big Fan Theory Canon

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

One of the more amusing aspects of "Star Trek" is that when a Starfleet captain meets an all-powerful deity, in some cases literal gods, they roll their eyes. "Star Trek" takes place in a post-religious world wherein old faiths have given way to a form of technology-driven benevolent humanism. When Captain Kirk (William Shatner) meets Apollo, the god is waved away as a problem that needs to be solved. When Kirk meets the Mesoamerican deity Kukulkan, he merely explains to the all-powerful serpent that humanity how outgrown the need for gods. When Kirk meets an impish trickster god named Trelane, the Squire of Gothos (William Campbell), he slaps him across the face.

The same is true of Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). When Picard meets an equally impish trickster god named Q (John De Lancie), he rolls his eyes and declares that humanity is doing just fine without divine intervention. Q may be omnipotent, but he is seen more as a nuisance than a threat.

"The Squire of Gothos" (January 12, 1967), one of the better episodes of the original "Star Trek" series, depicted the title character as a dandyish aristocrat who was obsessed with Earth's war history. He giggled like a little boy and insisted others listen to his harpsichord. He also seemingly had unlimited power and could bend reality to his will. Q, meanwhile, was first seen in "Encounter at Farpoint," (September 28, 1987) the NextGen pilot. Savvy Trekkies immediately saw the similarities between the two characters, and a retrospective fan theory just as quickly formed — was Trelane a member of the Q species?

Thanks to a tossed-off line of dialogue in "Those Old Scientists," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," that might finally be canonically confirmed.