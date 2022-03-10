Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Star John De Lancie Had No Trouble Playing Q Again

Nearly 30 years go, Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the Starship Enterprise had his seemingly final encounter with Q, the godlike alien who had been tormenting Patrick Stewart's Starfleet leader since the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Over seven seasons, Q had transformed from icy villain to frenemy, a literal trickster god whose distaste for humanity had evolved into a bemused curiosity. And while the series finale closed the book on a number of plot threads, it left the possibilities for Q wide open. The immortal alien entity was always going to be watching. And waiting.

Enter "Star Trek: Picard" season 2, and the return of Q, once again played by veteran character actor John De Lancie.

After a startling (and effective) appearance as his ageless self thanks to the power of modern visual effects, Q snaps his fingers and ages himself up to better match the decades-older Picard. The stage has been set: Picard is now an old man, battling threats both internal and external, and the biggest pain-in-the-ass he ever encountered while boldly going across the galaxy has strutted back into his life.

But what does Q want? And why did he rescue Picard and company from certain doom and deposit them in a dystopian alternate timeline? Those feel like season-long mysteries. What's not a mystery is that De Lancie doesn't miss a beat in returning to his most famous character, immediately tapping into Q's arrogance and dark whimsy. He may look older, but this is the same guy who tormented Picard for seven years a few decades ago.

But was slipping back into this role after so long a problem? As De Lancie told me over Zoom ... nah.