Strange New Worlds Season 3 Explains Why One Star Trek Villain Vanished For Years

Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Hegemony, Part II."

At the start of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, the Enterprise has found itself in a desperate scrape with the Gorn, a species of malevolent reptiles. The tangle began in "Hegemony, Part I" at the end of the show's previous season, and the Enterprise's crew has been either captured, or faces certain doom at the hands of marauding Gorn vessels. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) has to conceive of a way to pilot the Enterprise to safety, but not before rescuing his kidnapped crew members. He is worried, however, because his girlfriend, Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), is infected with Gorn embryos. The Gorn reproduce in the same way as the xenomorphs in "Alien" — that is, they implant their eggs inside the bodies of living hosts.

The Gorn, of course, were first seen on "Star Trek" in the original series episode "Arena." The Gorn soldier in that episode was played by several stunt performers, and voiced by Ted Cassidy. Many non-Trekkies remember the Gorn because of how silly it looked. It was slow-moving, and the lizard mask was almost completely unarticulated. On a practical level, the Gorn didn't come back to "Star Trek" a lot, just because the mask looked like something from a Halloween store.

It was said in "Arena" that Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was the first Starfleet officer to meet a Gorn face-to-face. "Strange New Worlds," however, fouled up that continuity a little bit, as it has now featured several stories with the Gorn, and it takes place in the five-year period before the original "Star Trek." Oops. Some may worry about this continuity gaffe, but others are willing to let the facts be fudged a little.

"Hegemony, Part II," at the very least, tried to explain why the Gorn weren't active antagonists on "Star Trek" until the events of "Arena." In effect, they put them all to sleep.