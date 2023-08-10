Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2 Finale Pokes Fun At The Franchise's Low-Budget Past

This post contains spoilers for "Hegemony," the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Although it takes place in a vast, exotic galaxy full of high-tech starships, strange aliens, holodecks, and food replicators, "Star Trek" has often functioned best when it's straining against a budget. Not that plain green monochrome skies looked good, or that styrofoam rocks added texture and dimension to the drama, but the franchise's writers tended to find more interesting stories when limited to six starship sets and a handful of dedicated actors. When the show did want to visit an alien world, the studio typically bundled the cast and crew onto vans and drove to a natural preserve just outside of Los Angeles to shoot. Kirk (William Shatner) famously fought the Gorn captain (voiced by Ted Cassidy, physically performed by Bobby Clark, Gary Combs, and Bill Blackburn) at Vasquez Rocks. The planet from "The Paradise Syndrome" was merely the Franklin Canyon Reservoir. The locations are well-known to SoCal residents.

"Star Trek" continued this cost-saving measure throughout its lifespan. In the 1990s, the Starfleet Academy building was, in fact, the Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Facility, located in Van Nuys. The "Next Generation" episode "Justice" also made use of the facility, as well as the Huntington Library in Pasadena. Every alien world imaginable is never more than a 90-minute drive from Burbank. And, of course, "Star Trek" always made extensive use of the sets that had already been built on the CBS backlot; if aliens forced the Enterprise to visit a planet where everyone behaved like 1920s gangsters, it was straight to the fake streets built just outside the studio.

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" continues that tradition by stating in dialogue that a distant Federation colony, Parnassus Beta, was coincidentally built to look almost exactly like the show's filming location in Ontario, Canada.