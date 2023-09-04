Yep, A Classic Star Trek Episode Inspired That Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Cliffhanger

The final episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Hegemony" (August 10, 2023), took place at a remote human colony called Parnassus Beta and involved a violent border dispute between the U.S.S. Enterprise and a species of evil reptiles called the Gorn. The colony is on a contested planet, and the Gorn are eager to exterminate the human "pests." The Enterprise charges to the rescue, and the bulk of the episode is action sequences, starship battles, and hand-to-hand combat. Spock (Ethan Peck) murders a Gorn by stabbing it in the skull. On a mere visceral level, it's terribly exciting.

The episode ends with the Enterprise crew back on board the ship after a stressful conflict below. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) has received orders from Starfleet Command to leave the colony behind and get out of the Gorn's way. The order came, however, right when Pike received the news that the Gorn had kidnapped hundreds of colonists. Pike can obey orders, flee with his crew, and survive the way, or disobey orders, attack the Gorn ship, and rescue the colonists. What will his decision be? Cut to black. "To be continued" appears on the screen. Audiences will have to wait until season 3 to learn what Pike chose.

"Hegemony" is the most recent example of a long-held "Star Trek" tradition of ending its seasons on cliffhangers. Both "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Voyager" ended four of their respective seven seasons on cliffhangers. The most famous cliffhanger was probably "The Best of Both Worlds," the Picard/Borg episode that bridged "TNG" seasons 3 and 4.

In a recent interview with Vulture, "Strange New Worlds" showrunner Henry Alonso Myers revealed that the resemblance "Hegemony" bore to "The Best of Both Worlds" was no accident.