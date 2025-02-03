Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Had One Condition To Allow The Holodeck

The holodeck is one of the more fantastical pieces of technology on "Star Trek." The holodeck, for neophytes, is a specialized room on the U.S.S. Enterprise that uses a grid of holographic cameras to simulate an artificial, fully immersive environment. Force field technology allows the simulations to take on tactile properties, and a special force field "treadmill" allows users to go on long walks while staying in place. There is also a matter replicator worked into the holodeck, so people can eat real food on the holodeck, or even replicate souvenirs to take home.

If such a technology existed in real life, of course, everyone would own one, and no one would ever leave. All the free food and fantasy environments my twisted imagination can conjure? Yeah, I'll be in the holodeck if you need me.

A holodeck-like technology first appeared on Trek in the "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "The Practical Joker" (September 21, 1974). On that episode, it was just called the Recreation Room, but it created holographic environments. The word "holodeck" wouldn't be used until "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987.

As it happens, the holodeck was inspired by some very real technology. Back in 1964, before "Star Trek" even aired, a man named Gene Dolgoff, an expert in optics, holography, and 3-D technology, was pioneering projection and new imaging machines. In 1973, Dolgoff was running an optics lab and was invited to a scientific conference in Prague to deliver a brand-new paper he wrote about new innovations in the field. One of the attendees was a woman named Melanie Toyofuku, who, as it happens, was friends with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry. Toyofuku arranged a meeting of the Genes, and Dolgoff had a chance to share his holographic ideas with Roddenberry. Dolgoff recalled his meeting in a 2014 interview with StarTrek.com. He also recalled Roddenberry's rule for incorporating said tech into "Star Trek" proper.