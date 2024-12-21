Upcoming Star Trek Movies & TV Shows You Need To Know About

In the last seven years, there has been a positive glut of "Star Trek" introduced into the world. Just as the UPN launched with the debut of "Star Trek: Voyager in 1995," so did the new streaming service CBS All Access launch with the debut of "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017. This was the first "Star Trek" TV series on the airwaves since the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005, and many Trekkies were eager to see if the franchise could be restarted. An entirely new creative team had taken over "Star Trek," and they sought to update the decades-old series for a streaming audience.

"Discovery," we would later learn, was only one of many "Star Trek" projects that would debut on CBS All Access — later renamed Paramount+ — over the next few years. To keep people subscribed, Paramount produced "Short Treks." As a hook for fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," they launched the follow-up series, "Star Trek: Picard." To prove they could have fun, they launched the animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks." For a young audience, they launched the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy." And, because certain guest legacy characters were such a hit in the second season of "Discovery," Paramount gave them their own spinoff with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." There was a brief period when all six of these shows were running simultaneously.

As of this writing, however, five of the six shows have come to an end. Only "Strange New Worlds" currently remains. One can't help but think that Paramount put too many horta nodules in one basket. "Star Trek" was getting a little overexposed, and likely cost more than the ailing Paramount wanted to spend. As such, "Star Trek" has undergone some contraction, and now the franchise is reconnoitering.

There are, however, a few shows and movies still on the horizon.