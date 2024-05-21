The New Star Trek Movie Is A Prequel – But Will It Rewrite The Franchise Timeline?

It was announced today in the Hollywood Reporter that Simon Kinberg is taking over the development of the new "Star Trek" feature film, currently working its way through pre-production at Paramount. This new film will be the fourth to be connected to the Kelvin timeline of "Star Trek," a timeline which started with the events of J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" film. As of this writing, Toby Haynes ("Andor") is slated to direct, while Seth Grahame-Smith ("Dark Shadows," "The LEGO Batman Movie") has signed on to write. Kinberg is a notable Hollywood player who wrote "X-Men: The Last Stand," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "X-Men: Apocalypse," and "Dark Phoenix" (among many others) and who produced "The New Mutants," "Deadpool," "Logan," "X-Men: First Class," "Cinderella," "The Martian," and "Elysium" (among many others). He is a franchise guy through-and-through, and Paramount likely wanted a new producer with high-profile experience.

It has been reported that the new "Star Trek" movie will, to quote the Hollywood Reporter, "be set decades before the events of the 2009 movie that was directed J.J. Abrams, likely around modern times." They added that it "is said to involve the creation of the Starfleet and humankind's first contact with alien life."

These declarations will have some Trekkies' minds at yellow alert. As we all know, the Kelvin universe was an alternate timeline created by the time-travel shenanigans of a vengeful Romulan named Nero (Eric Bana). The timeline diverged when Nero appeared through a time portal in front of the U.S.S. Kelvin ... right when James T. Kirk was being born. Trekkies will happily leap in and point out that Kirk was born in 2233 ... but that First Contact — as dramatized in "Star Trek: First Contact" — took place in 2063.

Is Trek history being entirely re-written?