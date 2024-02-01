Star Trek: Section 31 - Release Window, Cast, And More Info

As seen in the photo above, filming has begun on "Star Trek: Section 31," a TV movie starring Michelle Yeoh as Empress Philippa Georgiou, the "evil" counterpart to the deceased Captain Philippa Georgiou. Yeoh's character appeared in multiple episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery," and exited the series when she was recruited into Section 31, the "Star Trek" equivalent of the CIA. Section 31, outfitted with badass black badges, engaged in shady dealings on Starfleet's behalf, subverting the organization's ideals when violence was needed.

A "Section 31" TV series was rumored to be in production as early as 2017 when Trekkies noticed that the call numbers of the U.S.S. Discovery were NCC-1031. An official Yeoh-starring series was announced in 2018 and several episodes were written. Eventually, though, the series was developed into a single televised movie event.



Yeoh's character, hailing from the infamous Mirror Universe, has already murdered untold thousands of people, committed acts of cannibalism, and threatened to take over the galaxy. Although she eventually went through something approaching a redemption arc, Empress Georgiou clearly has the loose moral code required to work in the already morally dubious Section 31. It remains strange, though, that Starfleet would essentially be responsible for creating outright villains.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman announced on the Paramount press site: "And we're off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on 'Star Trek: Section 31.' We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the 'Trek' universe."

Here's some more information about the film.