If You Like Star Trek's Holodeck Episodes, You Can Thank The Late Writer Tracy Tormé

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, prolific screenwriter Tracy Tormé has passed away at the age of 64. Tormé was a veteran of 1980s-era "Saturday Night Live" and wrote the TV movie "UFO Cover-Up?: Live!" in 1988, cementing his reputation among amateur ufologists everywhere. In the late '80s, Tormé was hand-picked by show creator Gene Roddenberry to contribute to the then-new "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Tormé became the show's executive story editor and creative consultant, a position he held for 24 of the show's early episodes. He is also the credited writer on 12 first-season episodes, including "Haven," "Skin of Evil," "The Arsenal of Freedom," and "The Big Goodbye."

That last episode, which aired on January 11, 1988, was notable in that it was the first holodeck-forward episode of the series. The holodeck was, of course, introduced in the show's pilot, "Encounter at Farpoint," which explained to audiences that the Enterprise-D was equipped with a gymnasium-like room that could holographically create complicated simulated environments. It could be used to go on walks, play sports, or insert one's self into a detective story. Tormé invented a story for "The Big Goodbye" wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) got to play the role of Doxon Hill, a Mickey Spillane-like hard-boiled P.I. Perhaps predictably, there is a glitch with the holodeck, and the holographic bullets become deadly. Picard and some of his crew get trapped inside the holodeck and have to survive the story to escape safely.

The holodeck gave the ordinarily starship-bound TV series an organic reason to add some visual variety, period costumes, and wilder stories. The "holodeck crisis" was a conceit that was reused dozens of times in subsequent "Star Trek" shows. Tormé can take credit for inventing it.