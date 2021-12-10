Star Trek: Discovery Uses Suspiciously Holodeck-Like Technology While Filming

While William Shatner, the first TV captain of the starship Enterprise, has been busy taking real trips to space (and occasionally writing about it for /Film), the current flagship series of the franchise, "Star Trek: Discovery," has been busy bringing us one step closer to a real-life Holodeck. Season 4 of "Discovery," now streaming on Paramount+, has been using a new-fangled technology called the AR wall to shoot scenes. AR stands for "augmented reality," and while the AR wall is not quite a full 360-degree Holodeck (as seen on "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), it's pretty darn close.

The virtual production company, Pixomondo, has posted a new behind-the-scenes video that shows how the AR wall has helped revolutionize the production of "Star Trek: Discovery." Executive producer Michelle Paradise describes the wall as "massive 250- or 270-degree LED screens that go all the way around." As she puts it, this thing "projects the image of the place right on the wall." Since what's on the screen moves along with the camera, the show's actors are able to walk and talk in a virtual environment that gives more maneuverability and depth of field than a traditional green screen background. This is similar to the tech used to film "The Mandalorian," which means that yes, "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" are once again directly competing for your attention.

See for yourself in the video below.