The Strange New Worlds And Lower Decks Crossover Episode Is A Beautiful And Hilarious Tribute To Star Trek Fandom

Mariner wants nothing more than to meet Uhura, who happens to also be an ensign at the time of Mariner and Boimler's accidental visit. The lower decker has to be careful not to reveal too much about Uhura's future to her, but the two get a chance to chat, and it's incredible. There's an old adage about how one should "never meet your heroes" because it's practically guaranteed to be a disappointment, but Mariner has the added complication of meeting her hero before many of the events that permanently put her in the history books. Thankfully, the two have a great conversation about the importance of taking breaks and the upsides of knowing Starfleet code so you can exploit it, and their time together helps lead to a breakthrough in Uhura's translation of the words on the time portal.

What's neat and pretty true-to-life about the lower deckers meeting their heroes is that their heroes are just people like them, doing their best and taking it day by day. They can learn from their fans as surely as the fans can learn from them, and their interactions manage to be a positive impact on everyone. Even Captain Pike, who was extremely irritated by having two time travelers on his ship, eventually realized that they had done some good along with the chaos they caused. Commander Una (Rebecca Romijn) gets to learn that she's on the Starfleet recruitment poster in the future, Uhura learns how to relax a little bit, and Pike spends some time with friends at his birthday party instead of sitting in an ice fishing shack with a bottle of whiskey by himself. Oh, and they realize that they're all fans, too.