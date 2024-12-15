Star Trek's Original Name For The Tribbles Was Adorable

Unless they're a Klingon or Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), pretty much everyone loves Tribbles. The alien critters, first introduced to the "Star Trek" franchise in the original series season 2 episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," are cute little furballs who reproduce with incredible speed, sort of like faceless bunnies on baby-making hyperdrive. They're both adorable and a major problem because they reproduce asexually and are born pregnant, able to produce a litter of 10 baby Tribbles, each pregnant themselves, whenever they are fed. Anyone who's ever tried to stop their pet from getting food they weren't supposed to knows it can be close to impossible, and if you have a pet Tribble, that means you now have 11 Tribbles.

Tribbles were allegedly wiped out by Klingon forces according to Worf (Michael Dorn) on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but a killer Tribble variant appeared in "Star Trek: Picard," so they're probably still out there, somewhere. Tribbles can be dangerous when they start clogging things up (though they're at least less deadly than the similarly precious but murderous Moopsy of "Star Trek: Lower Decks"), but originally they had a name that made them sound far less formidable.