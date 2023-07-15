Star Trek Has Known How To Do Comedy Since The 1960s

This post contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New World" episode, "Charades."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Charades," Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) get into a shuttlecraft accident while flying through a colossal negative space wedgie. Spock is injured. Luckily, there are some noncorporeal space aliens living inside the negative space wedgie, and they have medical technology beyond our wildest dreams. But because Spock is half-human and Chapel is all human, the aliens get confused, and "correct" the anomaly by removing Spock's Vulcan DNA, transforming him into a complete human.

"Charades" could have easily been about Spock using his sudden change of species to contemplate his dual identity. It could have, perhaps, been about how Spock is treated differently now that he's human. Instead, the showrunners made "Charades" into a comedy episode reminiscent of Mike Nichols' 1996 film "The Birdcage" (itself an adaptation of the 1973 play "La Cage aux Folles"). Spock is transformed into a human, you see, only a few days before his ultra-Vulcan in-laws-to-be are scheduled to arrive in the Enterprise for a vital introductory dinner. The drama of the episode surrounds whether or not Spock will be able to behave like a Vulcan in front of his in-laws when his new human DNA has him hungry, angry, and horny like a teenager.

One might recall that "The Birdcage" is about a dinner with potential in-laws who are ultra-conservative. The groom's two dads have to pretend to be a straight couple for an evening. It's funnier and more progressive than it sounds.

"Star Trek," of course, has had its share of comedy episodes in its long history, often using humorous predicaments to take the air out of its ordinarily mannered, stuffed-shirt characters. Sometimes, it's okay to poke a little fun at a Starfleet captain.