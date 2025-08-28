Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Brings In Pop Culture's Greatest Nerd (And It's Perfect)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans," the U.S.S. Enterprise is called to a planet called Tezaar on an urgent mission. Tezaar is a pre-warp society that doesn't know the Federation exists, but, thanks to a cultural slip-up years before, are in close contact with the Vulcans. To solve a nuclear power crisis on the planet's surface, the Enterprise crew will need to beam down to make repairs, but will have to disguise themselves as Vulcans to avoid tainting the Tezaaran culture. The Tezaarans, however, are far too savvy to fall for any ordinary disguises, so Captain Pike (Anson Mount), La'an (Christina Chong), Uhura (Celia Rose-Gooding), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) will have to undergo rapid gene therapy to literally change themselves into Vulcans. They grow pointed ears and arched eyebrows. A special chemical cocktail also alters their brains, making them cold and logical as well.

The crisis is quickly averted, but a complication in the gene therapy prevents the crew members from turning back into humans. All of a sudden, there are four new Vulcans on board the Enterprise. The experience is most eye-opening to Spock (Ethan Peck), who is half-Vulcan, half-Human.

In order to change them back, Spock and Una (Rebecca Romijn) seek out the help of a Vulcan spiritualuide who is expert in locating and altering Katras (a word for an individualized Vulcan consciousness). Luckily, Una used to date a Katra expert named Doug. Una is reluctant to see Doug, however, because their sexual chemistry remains explosive even after their breakup. Una and Doug simply cannot resist each other. Doug is more passionate than most Vulcans, having been raised by parents who were really into human cultures. (That also explains his human name.)

In a fun piece of nerd casting, Doug is played by comedian Patton Oswalt, one of the most open-hearted geek celebrities out there.