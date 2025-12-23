Foundation: Every Season Of The Apple TV Series Ranked

Apple TV has many of the best sci-fi TV shows in recent years, and one of the best sci-fi shows on the platform is "Foundation," the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's epic book series of the same name. The show tells a millennia-spanning story about the slow collapse of a galactic empire and the huge struggles, planet-destroying battles, political backstabbing, and discovery of space wizardry that brings about this societal change.

"Foundation" does for Asimov what Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" did for Frank Herbert's titular sci-fi epic, taking a rather dense work of fiction and turning it into blockbuster spectacle, with more action than we read on the page. But "Foundation" also finds time to tell rather intimate stories about the impact single individuals have within big historical movements. It introduces an element of romance absolutely lacking in the source material, while improving the writing of female characters from the books.

For three seasons we've seen the Galactic Empire go from absolute power to a crumbling shell of its former self. What was once a unified and unrivaled force now faces multiple factions rivaling its power. Arguably the most intriguing thing the show does is weave in Asimov's "Robot" stories into its timeline, creating a vast mythology and a complex history that enriches the story.

Even in only three seasons, a lot has happened in "Foundation." With a rather long timeline to cover, each season changes most of its cast, which makes each season feel unique in tone and scope. With that in mind, here is our ranking of every season of "Foundation."