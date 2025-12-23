Foundation: Every Season Of The Apple TV Series Ranked
Apple TV has many of the best sci-fi TV shows in recent years, and one of the best sci-fi shows on the platform is "Foundation," the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's epic book series of the same name. The show tells a millennia-spanning story about the slow collapse of a galactic empire and the huge struggles, planet-destroying battles, political backstabbing, and discovery of space wizardry that brings about this societal change.
"Foundation" does for Asimov what Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" did for Frank Herbert's titular sci-fi epic, taking a rather dense work of fiction and turning it into blockbuster spectacle, with more action than we read on the page. But "Foundation" also finds time to tell rather intimate stories about the impact single individuals have within big historical movements. It introduces an element of romance absolutely lacking in the source material, while improving the writing of female characters from the books.
For three seasons we've seen the Galactic Empire go from absolute power to a crumbling shell of its former self. What was once a unified and unrivaled force now faces multiple factions rivaling its power. Arguably the most intriguing thing the show does is weave in Asimov's "Robot" stories into its timeline, creating a vast mythology and a complex history that enriches the story.
Even in only three seasons, a lot has happened in "Foundation." With a rather long timeline to cover, each season changes most of its cast, which makes each season feel unique in tone and scope. With that in mind, here is our ranking of every season of "Foundation."
3. Season 2
Season 2 of "Foundation" has some glaring pacing issues that puts it at the bottom of the list, and the issues are especially worse on a rewatch knowing where things lead. The story about the planet Ignis and its population of mentallics slows the pace to a halt, with the show attempting a mystery regarding the planet that takes way too long to connect with the larger story. Indeed, the biggest problem with the second season is that it packs in too many subplots and so much lore that the overall story comes across as unfocused and convoluted.
There is still plenty to like, however. For one, Hober Mallow is an excellent addition to the show: a Han Solo-style rogue space pirate who brings in a lighthearted tone that helps with the lore-heaviness of the story. Ben Daniels as an imperial general with a distrust for authority is also fantastic and deepens the imperial side of the story. Then we have Demerzel's flashback episode showing her history with Cleon I, which remains a highlight of the entire show, building up the history of robots that becomes important later on.
This is a season of many set ups, which makes it work slightly less well than the other two because many of the pay offs come in a later season. Still, opening the season with a naked Lee Pace fighting assassins is what the medium of television was invented for.
2. Season 1
Season 1 of "Foundation" has a lot of table setting to get through. It introduces dozens of characters across several different plotlines, and establishes a whole vast universe. The fact that the season doesn't crumble on its own ambition speaks to how brilliant this show is. It manages to deliver a fun sci-fi tale with big battles, a giant derelict space station, and a political thriller story about genetic tampering.
Because the season is slowly introducing all these concepts, it doesn't get overwhelming. It keeps the focus on three stories — the Cleons, Salvor, and Gaal — intersecting them in the right moments. Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, the man behind psychohistory and the titular foundation that is meant to save humanity from a dark age, is a revelation. He's a man with a commanding presence, a warmth that makes him approachable and charming, but also a dry wit that comes with being the only person with knowledge of the future of the galaxy.
1. Season 3
Season 3 is the pinnacle of "Foundation" and the culmination of everything the show had been building to from the start. By introducing the threat of the Mule, a space pirate conqueror, this season is much more focused as every storyline touches on this threat and feels like the entire universe is part of the same story. This is the largest season by far, with a galaxy-spanning, blockbuster-sized epic with massive space battles, a Death Star-like super weapon that destroys entire planetary systems, and much more. The season never feels boring or slow, as it is always moving towards a big conclusion.
There's also the excellent worldbuilding, particularly when it comes to Demerzel. She gains even more prominence this season and has one of the best storylines on TV this year, fully bringing in Asimov's "Robot" stories into this world and expanding the show's timeline even more. Her story is tragic, nuanced, and complex, and it improves the overall world of the show.
As grand in scope and scale as season 3 is, it is also not without levity. For one, this is the best season for the three Cleons, who get vastly different personalities this time around, including the scene-stealing Lee Pace as Brother Day — affectionately nicknamed Brother Dude by fans due to his "Big Lebowski" demeanor. Pace is delightfully weird and funny as a guy with all the power in the world, who cares about nothing but spending his days getting high and cloning extinct animals. As an adaptation, this is a bold season with big changes, big choices that make this stand out as an Asimov adaptation, and also as a sci-fi epic. It's "Foundation" at its very best.