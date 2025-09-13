How Foundation Finally Got The Rights To Asimov's Robot Stories, Explained By The Showrunner [Exclusive]

Right now, one of the most challenging adaptations currently in the works is Mike Flanagan's highly anticipated "Dark Tower" TV series, a story that combines so many Stephen King properties with rights distributed among different studios that it seems like a logistical nightmare. Though not at that scale, the "Foundation" TV series on Apple TV+ faced a similar problem from the very start due to the nature of the book universe the show is based on. See, "Foundation" is directly adapting a seminal book series of the same name by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, but that book series is also part of a larger continuity that also includes Asimov's equally legendary and influential "Robot" universe, from which the Will Smith movie "I, Robot" is adapted.

The problem is Asimov didn't plan for his "Foundation" and "Robot" universes to be part of a single continuity. He retroactively combined them years after both stories ended, and had to do a fair amount of retconning to sort of make it all work, bringing characters from one universe into the other and merging their timelines.

When it came time for Josh Friedman and David S. Goyer to adapt "Foundation" into a TV series, they intended to take advantage of the larger universe and the expanded mythology it provided, but there was one problem — they didn't have the rights to the entire story.

"When we were first approached to do 'Foundation,' we were given a document that outlined the characters that we had exclusive rights to," co-creator and showrunner David S. Goyer told /Film ahead of the release of the "Foundation" season 3 finale. "They said that we could reference Demerzel's backstory as a generalization, but we couldn't use the character Daneel and we couldn't name some of the characters from 'I, Robot' by name."

But by season 3, Goyer and his team managed to finally adapt the full extent of the Demerzel story.