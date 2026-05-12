29 Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a weird place right now. Thanks in part to the introduction of the multiverse, it's less cohesive than ever. Kang, who was supposed to be the overarching villain of this latest arc, has been quietly shuffled offstage due to real-world scandal and replaced with Doctor Doom , who is confusingly set to be played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. Then there was that whole thing with "Thunderbolts*" having an asterisk in its title, seemingly changing its name to "The New Avengers," and Marvel having to clarify that the title hasn't actually changed ...

Amid all those headaches, it was a relief to get a mostly self-contained, somewhat silly Marvel TV show about Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) mentoring a young actor, Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who's hiding some rather inconvenient superpowers. "Wonder Man" is another one of those self-indulgent shows about Hollywood that Hollywood seems to love making, but to be fair, the format has delivered some gems in recent years. Both "Barry" and "The Studio" come to mind while watching this quirky MCU entry, which features appearances from Josh Gad and Joe Pantoliano as themselves. Yes, Joey Pants is now officially a Marvel character.