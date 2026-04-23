Elle Fanning's Apple TV Series Gets Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Season 3 Storyline Right

If you, like me, are watching both "Euphoria" Season 3 and the debut season of "Margo's Got Money Troubles," you may have noticed something: the former show fails at the very thing that the latter does perfectly. What I mean by that is "Margot's Got Money Troubles" depicts a character engaging in sex work in a thoughtful, empathetic, and empowering way, and the third season of "Euphoria" appears to be a humiliation ritual for Sydney Sweeney.

Admittedly, "Margo" has an unfair advantage in its story. While "Euphoria" comes exclusively from the twisted mind of Sam Levinson, "Margo" is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe (a novel I happen to love and wholeheartedly recommend). In both versions of "Margo," our titular Margo Millet, played by recently minted Oscar nominee Elle Fanning, has an affair with her college professor and gets pregnant. Deciding to keep the baby, Margo gives birth to a son named Bodhi ... but after her roommates move out over the crying newborn, and she gets fired from her job, Margo finds herself in a massive financial bind. When she starts rating men's bathing suit areas on an anonymous OnlyFans account under the name HungryGhost — and comparing those areas to Pokémon with increasingly clever analyses — she starts finding success, and ends up linking up with other creators to make a living.

Then there's "Euphoria" Season 3, where Sweeney's Cassie Howard, ostensibly all "grown up" after a five-year time jump, dabbles in adult content on her own before linking up with her high school bestie Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) for help with her new line of work. Ultimately, though, it's about the way these shows treat Margo and Cassie ... with kindness in one case and derision in the other.