Euphoria Season 3: Where All The Main Characters End Up After The Time Jump

Stop reading right away if you haven't watched the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria" — spoilers ahead! This article also contains discussions of addiction.

Sam Levinson's controversial but undeniably buzzy HBO series "Euphoria" is back for its third season — so where did its cast of characters land after the five-year time jump? Let me walk you through it.

First things first. Since its inception, "Euphoria" has centered around Zendaya's Rue Bennett, whom we first meet as she returns to school after a stay at a rehabilitation facility for a drug addiction that developed after her father's tragic death. Rue finds herself drawn back into the fray with her old friends — on-again off-again couple Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perez (Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie) and sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard (Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow — and drawn towards new student Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer). While the show's first two seasons take place while the characters are in high school (ostensibly, since they never seem to attend any classes at what I've taken to calling Euphoria High), season 3 introduces a five-year time jump, putting everyone in their early 20s.

You might think a lot has changed in those unseen five years, but honestly? Everything has stayed more or less the same, with some small and surprising developments here and there. Here's everything you need to know about where five of the main characters on "Euphoria" land at the beginning of season 3.