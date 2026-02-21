5 Best Eric Dane Movies And TV Shows You Need To Watch

No, don't go! Hear me out! Garry Marshall's 2010 ensemble rom-com is overstuffed and, frankly, not particularly good — but Eric Dane is actually really good in it, partly because he's given one of the better storylines of the entire ordeal. (Yes, this is also the movie where Taylor Swift makes her feature film acting debut; there's a lot going on here.) In the film, Dane plays Sean Jackson, a popular and successful professional football player who's trying to decide whether or not he should retire ... and whether or not he should come out as openly gay in the process. Alongside his publicist Kara (Jessica Biel), he weighs what he should do. While this is going on, we keep seeing scenes with Bradley Cooper's airline passenger Holden Wilson, who gives up his car to allow Army captain Kate Hazeltine (Julia Roberts) to get home for the holiday once they land.

Holden, as it turns out, is Sean's secret boyfriend — and in a scene that's way more touching than it has any right to be, Sean comes out on television and gets to see the love of his life later that night. Yes, "Valentine's Day" is a patently silly movie, but Dane is really good in it, and he gets the sweetest character arc out of anybody.