Why Eric Dane's Dr. Mark Sloan Left Grey's Anatomy

We've been over this multiple times before, but "Grey's Anatomy" has been on TV since 2005, so people do leave the show pretty regularly. Unfortunately, some of those characters are killed off somewhat unceremoniously. Giacomo Gianniotti's character, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, was stabbed while trying to apprehend a criminal, T.R. Knight's Dr. George O'Malley got hit and dragged by a bus, and Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd sustained massive injuries in a car accident ... and that's not even a complete list. So what happened with Dr. Mark Sloan, the seriously handsome and appropriately confident plastic surgeon dubbed "McSteamy" played by Eric Dane?

I'll get into Mark's tragic death shortly, but before that, Dane himself has spoken pretty candidly about his departure from the series. As "Grey's Anatomy" hit a huge popularity spike around its eighth season, Dane says that his paycheck was simply too high for ABC (in his opinion) while he spoke to Dax Shepard on "Armchair Podcast." Dane also opened up about his addictions to drugs and alcohol with Shepard, another public figure who's been very honest about his recovery journey.

"I think I was let go," Dane said, mentioning his addiction before clarifying that it wasn't the reason for his dismissal (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They didn't let me go because of that, although it definitely didn't help. I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show, you start to become very expensive for the network. And the network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do, irrespective of who they keep on it. As long as they have their Grey, they're fine." Dane was, of course, referring to Ellen Pompeo's titular Meredith Grey, and even she left the series as a regular in season 19.

"I wasn't the same guy they had hired," Dane continued, speaking highly of the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, and her unwavering support. "So I had understood when I was let go. And Shonda [Rhimes] was really great. She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly. She protected us privately. ... But I was probably fired. It wasn't ceremoniously like, 'You're fired,' it was just like, 'You're not coming back.'"

"If you take the whole eight years on Grey's Anatomy, I was f**ked up longer than I was sober," Dane admitted, saying that he thinks his addiction issues intensified because of the show's massive popularity. "And that's when things started going sideways for me. It was overwhelming, and I think I just wanted to pretend that it wasn't and that I was comfortable with it. Act like you've been there, but you haven't been there." So who exactly was Mark on "Grey's Anatomy," and how does he die?