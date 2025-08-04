Why T.R. Knight's George O'Malley Left Grey's Anatomy

People leave long-running TV shows all the time — and because "Grey's Anatomy" has been airing since 2005, that sentiment is particularly true when it comes to the long-running medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes. Sara Ramirez hung up their stethoscope as Dr. Callie Torres to pursue new opportunities, Sandra Oh's Dr. Cristina Yang moved to Switzerland for a brand new career, Patrick Dempsey wanted to spend more time racing cars and stopped playing Dr. Derek Shepherd as a result, and Katherine Heigl reportedly clashed with Rhimes behind the scenes after playing Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens for six seasons of the series. Hell, even the titular Dr. Grey — Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo — technically left the series in season 19, though Pompeo is still an executive producer and provides the show's voiceover. (This is, by no means, an exhaustive list.) So, what about Dr. George O'Malley (played by T.R. Knight), one of the show's five original surgical interns?

I'll explain how and why shortly, but George dies in the season 5 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" after he saves a woman from the path of a city bus and is hit instead, which means that Knight left the series behind in real life in 2009. In a statement to People Magazine, Knight said, "Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' was not an easy decision for me to make." He continued:

"I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play this character and will miss my fellow cast and crew very much. I continue to wish them the very best, and wholeheartedly thank all of the fans who have supported me and the show with such passion and enthusiasm."

Rhimes spoke about Knight's exit in the same article, praising him for his five seasons of work as a series regular. "I think I speak for the entire 'Grey's Anatomy' family when I say we wish T.R. Knight the best in his future endeavors," Rhimes said. "He is an incredibly talented actor and a person whose strength of character is admired by all of us."

To be absolutely honest (and in my capacity as /Film's foremost "Grey's Anatomy" scholar), I absolutely understand why Knight left the show when he did. After a string of juicy narratives throughout the series' first four seasons, as well as a very misguided one where he has a brief, doomed affair with Izzie, George ends up completely sidelined in season 5. I'm serious; he has no arcs, no character development, and does nothing besides react to other storylines. George was too good of a character to waste, and Knight is an excellent performer ... so again, I fully get his choice. What did George do up until his death, though?