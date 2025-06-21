Why Sandra Oh's Cristina Yang Left Grey's Anatomy

Cristina Yang is mentioned periodically after she leaves "Grey's Anatomy" (Meredith frequently mentions that they text, although she's never seen on any video calls or anything), but Sandra Oh has not physically returned to the series that launched her career (and, in a just world, should have won her an Emmy, because her performance is incredible throughout). So, what has Oh said since she left the show in 2014?

While celebrating the show's 20th anniversary in March 2025, Oh spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that it was a tough decision to leave "Grey's Anatomy," but she stands by her choice. "I knew in my gut that I had done as much as I could," Oh mused. "I really, really felt I did my job. I also was very, very cognizant that not many actors get to do this: create a full character and really live through their life, and then actually make the choice to come to a close."

Plus, Oh is particularly happy with the way that "Grey's Anatomy" creatives Shonda Rhimes and Krista Vernoff engineered Cristina's triumphant exit, which fulfills pretty much all of the character's long-held dreams and ambitions. "And I think that they planned it beautifully," Oh continued. "It also gave me time to move the audience with me to say goodbye to this character and wish her well. And I think that — at least I hope — myself and the writers, we did that."

Oh also said that she's not ruling out a return to Seattle someday. "For the longest time, it has always been a hard no. And it's just ... I don't know. I just don't know," Oh revealed. "When you finish something, it's a deep process ... I just cannot tell you ... I can't stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving. I don't feel the need to revisit, but I also profoundly understand the audience's love for this character, because I've seen it for the past 10 years. That's the part that makes me just go, hmmm."

Still, Oh also told People in May 2025 that she does not watch the show on streaming or in syndication. "I gotta tell you, I've put that gently aside," she admitted, so whether or not she'll ever deign to return is anyone's guess. If you want to relive Oh's time as Cristina Yang, "Grey's Anatomy" is streaming on both Hulu and Netflix now.