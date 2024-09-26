Grey's Anatomy: Why Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd Was Killed Off In Season 11

"How to Save a Life" aired in 2015, and a year later, Patrick Dempsey spoke to People Magazine to promote his film "Bridget Jones' Baby" –- telling the outlet more about his exit in the process. "I'm very grateful for 'Grey's Anatomy,'" Dempsey said at the time. "It's given me the opportunity to do everything. But at the same time, there was a cost."

"I think after a certain period of time, no matter how much money you make, you want control out of your own schedule," Dempsey said, which makes sense; due to the time commitments required to play Derek Shepherd, the actor rarely got to see his wife and children. "It had been long enough. It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have."

Dempsey also said something interesting, which is that he and Shonda Rhimes made the decision to kill Derek together and kept it a secret from the rest of the cast and crew, to the point where they didn't even hold a table read for Derek's final episode. "It was clear we were both ready. But we kept it very quiet," Dempsey revealed. "I knew he was going to be gone, but I didn't know how she was going to handle it. Shonda just said, 'I'm going to do it in a really good way' and she did her thing. I thought it was really interesting. It definitely woke people up. And it was beautifully symbolic in many ways."