Why Sara Ramirez's Callie Torres Left Grey's Anatomy After 12 Seasons

Real hospitals experience turnover all the time; ask any real medical professional. People go elsewhere after they finish their residencies, or doctors migrate to become attending physicians — it's just part of the reality of the job. With that said, I'm not going to sit here and pretend that "Grey's Anatomy," the long-running medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes, is particularly medically accurate, because I'd like to think that bombs don't end up in body cavities all that often in real operating rooms and I really hope that fatality rates are lower amongst actual doctors than they are among the staff of the Seattle-based surgeons on this series ... because those doctors die a lot, and it's pretty alarming. (If you need a dose of medical reality, may I suggest that you check out "The Pitt" instead?) This definitely doesn't stop "Grey's Anatomy" from being entertaining, and the show's outstanding ensemble cast is what makes it such a fun watch — and that definitely includes Sara Ramírez's extremely talented orthopedic surgeon Dr. Calliope Torres, who goes by Callie and is an indispensable part of the show.

Ramírez played Callie for 11 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," making their debut in season 2 and departing the series at the end of season 12. The way they even got involved with "Grey's Anatomy" is genuinely fascinating; before playing a surgeon on the series, Ramírez won a Tony Award for their performance as the Lady of the Lake in "Spamalot," the Broadway adaptation of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." As a part of the show's original cast — which included Tim Curry, Hank Azaria, and David Hyde Pierce — Ramírez stunned as the show's non-male lead who gets the showstopper "Diva's Lament (What Ever Happened to My Part?)" in Act II after the character randomly disappears, and Ramírez told Glamour in 2021 that ABC executives offered them a role on any of the network's shows after their Tony win for their impressive performance. "It's unheard of," Ramírez said of the experience, during which they said they received a pile of DVDs and the order to just pick whatever show they wanted to appear on.

Ramírez picked "Grey's Anatomy," and the rest is quite literally history; Callie is currently the record-holder for the longest-running queer character in television history. So, who was Callie? Why did Ramírez and their character leave, and what did the actor do after playing a surgeon?