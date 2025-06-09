...And Just Like That Is The Worst Show On Television, And I Can't Stop Watching

I'm no stranger to bad TV shows. I once wrote a whole screed right here at /Film about how Netflix's "Emily in Paris" (a show with a sneaky connection to "Sex and the City" in its original form) can barely even be called a television show, because there are no stakes and nothing ever happens and it contains zero narrative structure whatsoever. I even once penned an ode to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, the heroine of "Sex and the City" and its reboot "...And Just Like That," and by "ode," I mean I called her an irredeemable sociopath. (I also unashamedly love "Vanderpump Rules." I think it's one of the best television shows of all time. Fight me!) For better and definitely for worse, I am somewhat of an expert on television that makes me want to use bleach-infused eyedrops or throw my television out of a fifth-floor window. This brings me to "...And Just Like That," Michael Patrick King's continuation of Carrie's New York City adventures.

"...And Just Like That," unlike "Emily in Paris," is actually a television show. That's not an endorsement; I'm just stating a fact. It has multiple storylines that cross over from season to season. Despite some genuinely ludicrous issues with the lifestyles of the main characters (which I'll get to), actions do have consequences. There is some semblance of narrative here, though the bar to clear — the one set by Darren Star's French farce, I mean — is so low it's in Hell. Just because "...And Just Like That" can legally be defined as a television program doesn't make it good, though. It's terrible. It is, honestly, one of the worst things I've ever watched. Every episode feels like a descent into some form of bedlam that I willingly bring upon myself when I pull up the HBO Max app and press play.

I can't get enough. A perverse, dark, and horrifying part of me "looks forward" to each new episode of "...And Just Like That." I will watch every single episode until Star stops or until I am asked to stop in a court of law or something. I would even watch every second of this slop if Sara Ramírez's Che Diaz came back, even though the mere thought of that character makes me shudder. I feel a strange, gnawing need for each half-hour of "...And Just Like That" given to me by the HBO gods. Let me explain ... or, at least, try to explain.