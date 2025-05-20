Why Sarah Jessica Parker Was Terrified When HBO Picked Up Her TV Show

It's hard to imagine a world where Sarah Jessica Parker didn't become an international superstar thanks to her leading role as Carrie Bradshaw on Darren Star's landmark HBO series "Sex and the City." Imagine it, though, because as Parker recently revealed, she did not want to do a TV show, and she actually tried to get out of the project entirely.

Advertisement

In a conversation with her "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" co-star Kristin Davis — who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt on both the original show and the HBO Max reboot — on her podcast "Are You a Charlotte?" (via Entertainment Weekly), Parker revealed that she filmed the "Sex and the City" pilot and then sort of forgot about it ... until a producer approached her in New York City praising the pilot. Upon realizing other people had seen it, Parker still thought little of it until the show was officially announced. "I panicked," she told Davis. "When the show was picked up, I was like, 'I can't be on a TV show! I don't think I'm suited for that life.'"

"I think that it was the idea of doing the same thing over and over and over again," Parker continued, noting her previous experience on shows like "Square Pegs." As she put it, she didn't want to be pigeon-holed:

Advertisement

"I think I'd always been lucky that I got to be on a television series and then it was over. Like, I met great people, had a great experience, worked with great actors, great directors, thought the stories were interesting, wanted to do the shows, and they had shorter lives, maybe one or two seasons. And then I moved on and I would do a play or I'd do some readings, and then I'd do a part in a movie, and then I'd do, you know, a movie of the week. And I just kind of bounced around and I really thought, 'That is the goal. The journeyman is the goal. You want to be moving.'"

Ultimately, Parker was also afraid that she wouldn't have time to pursue other projects — "So the idea of a television series meant that I couldn't do all those things" — although she did allow that many TV actors do a lot of other work when their shows are on hiatus. Still, she was still totally freaked out over the idea of playing Carrie Bradshaw for a long time, which is really ironic, considering everything that's happened since.