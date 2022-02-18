Sex And The City Author Candace Bushnell Isn't A Fan Of Carrie Bradshaw's Transformation Over The Years

"And Just Like That," the sequel series set in the world of "Sex and the City" took some pretty massive swings with their evolution of some of TV's most iconic women, and plenty of people had some capital "O" Opinions™ on whether or not this was a good thing. One of the series' biggest naysayers? Author Candace Bushnell, whose anthology "Sex and the City" was the basis for the original TV series on HBO.

"I'm really startled by a lot of the decisions made in the reboot," Bushnell said in an interview with Variety. "You know, it's a television product, done with Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past. HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with."

"Sex and the City" began as a newspaper column written by Bushnell for The New York Observer from 1994 to 1996, and served as a semi-autobiographical look at the lives of her and her friends. Her columns introduced the characters of Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, Charlotte, Mr. Big, and a few others, who all later became the central focus of the HBO series of the same name. Her unhappiness with "And Just Like That" is nothing new, as Bushnell has been speaking out against HBO's character portrayals of "Sex and the City" for over 20 years.